PennDOT delivers record number of roadway and bridge improvements to communities across the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. – At events across the state, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials have been highlighting improvements made to the commonwealth’s vast network of roads and bridges during the 2024 construction season.

According to a PennDOT press release, statewide from January through November, 5,485 roadway miles were improved, including 1,955 miles of paving. In the same timeframe, work advanced on 422 state and locally owned bridges. Additionally, 447 construction contracts for highway, bridge, and other improvement projects were completed statewide through PennDOT’s private-sector partners so far this year.

“In his first two years, Governor Shapiro has delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure funding for our roads and bridges, resulting in 12,496 miles of roadway improved, including 4,477 miles of paving: nearly 500 more miles of roadway improved and nearly 600 more miles paved than in the previous two years,” PennDOT said. “During the same timeframe, work advanced on 1,106 state and local bridges, compared to 998 during the previous two years. The Shapiro Administration repaired more poor-condition bridges than any other state in the nation last year and improved more miles of roadway than any time in the past decade. He has brought Democrats and Republicans together to invest $330.5 million in additional state funding in our roads and bridges on a bipartisan basis.”

In the Pittsburgh region, PennDOT completed $441 million in infrastructure investments in 2024, including 700 miles of paving and 39 bridges rehabilitated or replaced.

In the Philadelphia region, 134 miles of roadway were paved and 15 bridges were repaired or replaced, with approximately $3 billion in active construction in 2024.

In the Lehigh Valley region, over 1,000 miles of roadway were improved and 183 bridges were repaired or replaced.

In northwest Pennsylvania, PennDOT paved 66 miles and replaced or repaired 25 bridges.

In PennDOT’s Indiana-based district, 190 miles of roadway were paved and 130 bridges.were replaced or rehabilitated.

In the Laurel Highlands region, PennDOT paved 137 miles of roadway and replaced or rehabilitated 69 bridges.

In southcentral Pennsylvania, PennDOT paved 171 miles of roadway and replaced or repaired 27 bridges.

In PennDOT’s north central region, 163 miles of roadway were paved and 28 bridges were replaced or rehabilitated.

In northeast Pennsylvania, PennDOT paved 140 miles and replaced or repaired 150 bridges.

In southwest Pennsylvania, PennDOT paved 99 miles of roadway and repaired or replaced 85 bridges.

In PennDOT’s Montoursville-based district, 118 miles of roadway and 78 bridges were improved.

To learn more about how PennDOT is delivering a safe and reliable transportation network across the state, visit penndot.pa.gov/results.