Lifetime achievement award for Pyron’s visionary leadership

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cliff Pyron received the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Connie Awards ceremony in Newark, N.J. hosted by the Containerization and Intermodal Institute (CII).

According to a company press release, the award was presented by Tony Scioscia, a previous Connie Award winner and longtime friend, mentor and maritime industry icon.

“It is an honor to introduce Cliff for this award,” Scioscia said. “I have watched him grow throughout his career to become one of the most successful commercial executives in our industry. Working for U.S. Lines, Sea-Land, Maersk, NYK and Georgia Ports, Cliff built significant relationships with BCOs and carriers around the world and touched people along the way. When he ultimately steps away from the industry, he will have left the best legacy ever – one of respect.”

CII presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to organizations or individuals who have played a long-standing, significant, supporting role in the industry, according to the release.

“Cliff’s positive impact on the supply chain and trusted advisor role in our industry is truly global and far-reaching,” said Griff Lynch, GPA president and CEO. “One need look only at his most recent contributions to the Georgia Ports as a fine example of why he is deserving of this esteemed award.”

Lynch said Georgia has benefited from Pyron’s energy, passion and commercial acumen for global trade. As CCO, Pyron contributed to the Georgia Ports Authority to be among the fastest growing in the United States, both in containers and Roll-on/Roll-off cargo, according to the release.

“I am humbled and honored to be the recipient this year of the Lifetime Achievement Award,” Pyron said. “Thank you, Chris Brooks and the Containerization and Intermodal Institute organization, for this honor. Being a part of this great industry for 44 years on teams and key enablers of trade and commerce has been a privilege. It is truly a great industry which brings the world together. I’m really the recipient of standing on the shoulders of others to get where I am today.”

The release noted that during Pyron’s tenure at the Georgia Ports Authority from 2008 – 2024, GPA increased annual container volumes from 2.4 million twenty-foot equivalent container units to over 5 million TEUs. Auto and heavy machinery volumes grew from 285,000 units to more than 800,000 units annually. Pyron’s experience spans liner shipping, integrated logistics, port operations as well as economic and industrial development in the port sector.

“Dream big. Don’t let your dreams die inside you,” Pyron said. “Take what you do seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously. Life is short.”

Also, at the award ceremony in Newark, NJ, CII honored Allen Clifford, executive vice president of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (USA) with its annual Connie Award. Clifford was honored as a visionary leader whose contributions to the industry have shaped its landscape over his distinguished career which started in 1981. MSC (USA) president Fabio Santucci presented the award.

“Since its founding in 1960, CII’s mission has been to promote and support the business of international trade and the intermodal container transportation community,” the release said. “As a non-profit organization, CII promotes industry awareness, preserves the history of intermodalism and engages in scholarly interest in the field through its scholarship program, which has awarded $1 million in scholarships since 1992.”

The scholarships are funded by award galas in the New York area and in California.