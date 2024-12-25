TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices fall again after slight spike last week

By Bruce Guthrie
Diesel prices have dropped slightly after bouncing back from a big plunge.

Diesel prices keep bouncing.

After a huge drop two weeks ago, followed by a bounce back upward, the prices per gallon of diesel have dropped again, but not as drastically as the plunge of two weeks ago.

The national average price for a gallon of diesel dropped nearly two cents from $3.494 to $3.476.

Three regions made the difference in this week’s drop.

The West Coast dropped a little more than five cents from $4.130 to $4.079 while the West Coast less California, fell from $3.726 to $3.645, a more than 8-cent drop.

The Gulf Coast also fell by nearly four cents per gallon from $3.190 to $3.154.

The New England and Central Atlantic regions did rise, but by only by a quarter and a third of a cent. The Midwest dropped by one-hundredth of a cent.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

