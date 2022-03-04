PETA honors cows killed in truck crash

San Antonio — To memorialize the 25 cows killed when a truck carrying overturned Feb. 8 at the Interstate 37 and Interstate 10 interchange, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals placed a sky-high message near the crash site proclaiming, “See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

PETA’s billboard is located on I-10 East, exit 574 for I-37 South toward Corpus Christi.

The truck driver told police that the truck shifted to the right side as he took an exit at the Interstate 37 and Interstate 10 interchange, causing him to lose control, according to KSAT.

Police said the truck, which was carrying 25 cows, saw its gears lock up, causing it to hit a guard rail and cross over the median before the truck rolled over on its side, according to KABB.

The driver is reported to have suffered a scratch on the forehead.

“Cows died in terror and agony as a result of this crash, while the survivors were likely rounded up and taken to be killed for their flesh,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA’s memorial encourages anyone disturbed by the thought of these terrified animals suffering on the roadside or ending up under the slaughterhouse knife to go vegan.”

