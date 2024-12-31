TheTrucker.com
Pothole on I-40 in Arkansas finally patched after huge backup on Sunday

By Bruce Guthrie -
Large potholes caused a nearly 9-hour traffic backup on I-40 in West Memphis, Ark. (COURTESY OF WREG)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Traffic on Interstate 40 East in West Memphis is clear after drivers were stuck traveling at a snail’s pace for about nine hours Sunday, Dec. 29.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for miles as Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) crews performed emergency maintenance to the roadway just past the I-55 split.

ARDOT officials tell said that crews immediately got to work after several large potholes were reported near the Mound City overpass late Sunday morning.

Only the far left lane (of three lanes) was open as crews made repairs. Traffic remained congested for about six miles west of the road work for about nine hours.

ARDOT said the potholes were large and “required lane closures both east and westbound because the pothole was in the middle of the bridge deck, bleeding over into 2 lanes. These potholes were deep enough they required concrete versus a smaller asphalt patch. The concrete has to be cut out of the bridge deck, and the concrete needs to cure or set. We expect traffic to begin moving better now as the concrete has taken hold and things should be improving.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

