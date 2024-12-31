Amazon big rig part of California collision

According to a CBS news report in California, two lanes of the southbound I-5 Freeway at Ditman Avenue in East Los Angeles were closed for several hours Monday morning after an Amazon truck collision and leak.

At least four other vehicles were involved in the 6:30 a.m. accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The television station reported that packages were strewn about on the freeway and side embankment, after spilling out from the delivery truck’s smashed-up back end.

The No. 4 and 5 lanes were blocked for several hours, until around 11 a.m. when they reopened.

Crews used a crane to upright the truck and clean and clear the area. It is not known yet what caused the accident or if there were any injuries.

Traffic in the area was impacted on the 710 Freeway and northbound 5 Freeway as well.