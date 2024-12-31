TCA to hold first ever Profitability Program (TPP) Best Practices Summit

The Truckload Carrier Association will hold its first ever TCA Profitability Program (TPP) Best Practices Summit on Jan. 22 in Birmingham, Ala.

According to a TCA press release, the exclusive event will bring together top-performing carriers, industry leaders and TPP experts for a day of actionable insights and peer-to-peer learning designed to help you drive profitability and operational excellence.

“Whether you’re a seasoned TPP member or just learning about the program, this summit offers something for everyone looking to improve their truckload operations,” the TCA said.

A welcome reception will be held on Jan. 21 from 5:00-7:30 p.m. hosted at the McLeod Software headquarters to allow for networking opportunities with fellow attendees and to meet industry leaders before the Jan. 22 summit. Refreshments will also be served.

Agenda highlights for the Jan. 22 summit include:

CFO & Financial Panel

The CFO financial panel will discuss key takeaways learned and how they have adopted strategies discussed at their TPP group meetings. How the process changes have impacted various aspects of their business.

Chris Kelly, Navajo Express

Kayla Hasselmann, CFO, Grand Island Express

Carl Svendsen, Chief Strategy Officer, Halvor Lines

Maintenance & Equipment Panel

The maintenance panel will cover how to measure your department for productivity, cost cutting methods used, technician handling, training, and many more. Highlight KPI’s used to benchmark your maintenance program. Panelists will explain their practices and spur on questions from the attendees. With the ever changing landscape of higher equipment costs and specialized training we will all benefit from the sharing session.

Danny Abernathy, Maintenance Spokesperson, Cargo Transporters

Tanya Morrow, President, Ploger Transportation

Mike Eggleton, Raider Express

Safety & Risk Management Panel

During the Safety and Risk Management panel, panelists will discuss best practices with some of North America’s safest fleets. Diving into topics such as: Is safety & risk a philosophical discussion? How do you measure your results? What’s the correlation between Safety & People? Name your best practice for safety & risk?

Pete Hill, Hill Brothers Transportation

Garth Pitzel, Associate VP, Safety and Driver Development, Bison Transport

Shawn Nelson, Director of Driver Profitability, RE Garrison

Operations Panel

In this session panelists will explore what drives operational excellence and profits. The term “operations” is often used as an all-encompassing term for the day to day, revenue generating activities in trucking. This discussion will include advice from expert panelists as they share how they have achieved success in four core components of Operations: Drivers, Fleet Management, Customer Service and Planning.

Ed Nagle, Nagle Toledo

John McLaughlin, CFO, Freymiller

Steve Hitchcock, COO, Duncan Trucking, LTD

People Management/HR Panel

The most successful carriers in TPP recognize people as a key component in growth. This discussion will dive into hiring and developmental strategies that foster organizational success. Outline KPI’s used to ensure your headcount is balanced. We’ll share some insightful wisdom around developing and maintaining your culture. Industry leaders will share tips regarding their best practices for managing people while maintaining fiscal responsibility for your company.

Nicky Morrison, Controller, Prime

Roy Cox, CEO/President, Best Cartage

Kyle Kristynik, President, Jetco

A question and answer forum will be held following the final session.

Registration is open to all for-hire carrier and private fleet representatives.