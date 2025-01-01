Dole renews its commitment to fight childhood hunger in 2025 with No Kid Hungry collaborations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company has renewed its partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America, for a fifth consecutive year in 2025 by announcing its active participation in two initiatives.

“We feel privileged to be able to work with No Kid Hungry for a fifth consecutive year to help them battle childhood hunger and ensure that every child has the healthy food they need to develop and flourish – not just during the holidays but throughout the year,” said William Goldfield, Dole Food Company’s director of corporate communications. “Addressing hunger and food insecurity for children is at the core of the Dole global mission of providing the tools and products to make the world a healthier place for all.”

According to a company press release, Dole’s alliance with the national nonprofit began in summer 2020 in response to the impact of COVID-19 when schools closed and millions more U.S. children were left facing hunger.

Now through January 2025, Dole is one of a handful of national brands offering a seasonal giveback offer to help ensure every child has a full plate for the holidays and throughout the year. The produce leader is challenging its millions of fresh fruit customers in December and January to scan the QR code on their DOLE Banana sticker or DOLE Pineapple tag to donate and help provide hungry children access to the nutritious food they need to thrive.

According to Share Our Strength, the national non-profit behind the No Kid Hungry campaign, every $1 can help connect a child with 10 healthy meals.

Dole is also encouraging Americans to get 2025 off to a healthier, more active start by once again serving as the presenting sponsor of Get Fit for No Kid Hungry, a month-long campaign created to unite the nation’s top fitness, health and wellness experts, brands and enthusiasts in a new year fundraising challenge to get fit and give back to hungry kids. In addition to sponsoring the program, Dole is encouraging its own group of influencer partners to inspire their followers to get fit and give back in the New Year by donating to No Kid Hungry.

“In addition to returning as presenting sponsor of Get Fit, which sets a healthy, active tone for 2025, we’re excited to be part of No Kid Hungry’s mission to fill the holiday plates of every child and promote healthy, balanced eating at the same time. It is a perfect way to kick-off the New Year,” Goldfield said.

A leader in the health and wellness influencer and blog space since 2009, Dole recruited partners from Homemade and SoHookd to participate and fundraise as part of Dole’s Get Fit team, according to the release.

“We are so grateful to be partnering with Dole for the fifth year,” said Allison Shuffield, managing director, corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength. “Their dedication to promoting health and well-being for all families makes them the perfect partner for helping to raise the critical funds and awareness needed to end childhood hunger.”

Led by nationally recognized chef Joel Gamoran, Homemade is the largest livestream cooking platform and community in the world. Homemade features free, interactive classes plus opportunities for home cooks to connect with the best ingredients, products, and brands in the food world. The platform also produces its own year-long cooking show on PBS called “Homemade Live!” which features celebrity guests and is distributed on multiple streaming partners and on Alaska Airlines.

SoHookd is a turnkey business-to-business wellness platform for employers with a mission to inspire healthy lifestyles and unlock access to wellness for all. SoHookd’s platform offers customizable programs that address wellness with a holistic approach – from nutrition and fitness to mental health and self-care, enhancing productivity and enriching the employee experience. Through their cost-effective solutions, organizations can create personalized wellness experiences that encourage and reward healthy behaviors.

Visit the Get Fit calendar to see the full list of online classes.

Dole is encouraging its millions of social media followers, employees, customers, Dole Nutrition News e-newsletter subscribers, growers, retailers and other industry partners to contribute to the effort.

The collaboration between No Kid Hungry and Dole has been highlighted by nutrition education, fund raising campaigns and at-retail initiatives to help give the nearly 14 million kids in the U.S. who are living with hunger access to three healthy meals a day, according to the release.

For more information about Dole’s partnership with No Kid Hungry, visit the nonprofit’s Dole partner and Get Fit for No Kid Hungry pages NoKidHungry.org/GetFitLive.