RadioNemo announces next stop on the road with a New Orleans studio powered by FASTPORT

NEW ORLEANS, La. — After more than two decades on SiriusXM, RadioNemo today announced its next stop on the road.

Following the true path of what ‘Next-Gen Nemo’ looks like, Dave Nemo and the Road Gang step into all-new shows, supported by FASTPORT in a new studio at the historic Degas House in New Orleans.

Beginning June 2, RadioNemo will stream live 24 hours a day at RadioNemo.com. On June 9, the flagship shows “Nemo Nation” and “Road Gang Radio” launch in their full formats, and later this summer Lindsay Lawler’s “We Should Write” will make its debut.

“Innovation is in our DNA,” said Dave Nemo, RadioNemo founder and host. “Partnering with FASTPORT allows us to bring everything our listeners love into one seamless digital home. Whether you’re behind the wheel or on your phone, you can tune in anytime and stay connected to the trucking world and beyond.”

RadioNemo’s live schedule features Nemo Nation, Dave Nemo’s rapid-fire Monday morning deep dive into last week’s headlines and next week’s must-know events, complete with rocking music, outrageous factoids, and featured interviews.

Road Gang Radio

“As we turn this page, our commitment to our community remains stronger than ever,” said Jimmy Mac, co-host of Road Gang Radio. “You’ve been with us on our current home for years, and now we’re creating a space where every story, tip and track can be heard any time you choose.”

Road Gang Radio finds Jimmy Mac and Lindsay Lawler guiding listeners through a fast-paced mix of technology, travel, entertainment, and culture. The show, airing Tuesday through Friday mornings, keeps your days packed with news for those on-the-move.

Later this summer, We Should Write will invite guests to explore how writing shapes their lives.

“Whether you’re a songwriter, traveler, or someone who jots down thoughts on your phone, writing is powerful,” said Lawler. “This show is about feeling seen, telling stories, and having fun with it all. Because we should write… right?”

Innovative Radio

“When I stepped into this role, I promised to usher in a new era of innovation at RadioNemo,” said Nicholas DiMeo, general manager. “This move to an always-on platform for our content is focused on how we connect, grow, and partner. We’re building something that invites deeper audience engagement and opens new doors for sponsors and strategic partners who believe in the power of storytelling on the move.”

RadioNemo extends its deep gratitude to its loyal audience and longtime partners for their support during this transition. As the company enters this next chapter, it invites listeners to explore a new home, where fresh voices, original ideas, and that same unmistakable energy that has powered America’s airwaves for over five decades will be available around the clock. Listeners can tune in beginning June 2 at RadioNemo.com or find content wherever they access their favorite programming.