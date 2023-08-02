TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Rig carrying nacho cheese wrecks, spells liquid goo on I-30 in Arkansas

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Rig carrying nacho cheese wrecks, spells liquid goo on I-30 in Arkansas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Rig carrying nacho cheese wrecks, spells liquid goo on I-30 in Arkansas
Emergency workers survey the scene along Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, after a truck hauling nacho cheese wrecked. (Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Transportation)

PRESCOTT, Ark. — A big rig carrying containers of nacho cheese crashed along Interstate 30 in southwest Arkansas on Tuesday, Aug. 1, spilling the load all over the highway.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said it took several hours to clean up the mess, and traffic was backed up for miles.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE