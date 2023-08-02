Rig carrying nacho cheese wrecks, spells liquid goo on I-30 in Arkansas

PRESCOTT, Ark. — A big rig carrying containers of nacho cheese crashed along Interstate 30 in southwest Arkansas on Tuesday, Aug. 1, spilling the load all over the highway.
There were no reports of serious injuries.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said it took several hours to clean up the mess, and traffic was backed up for miles.
