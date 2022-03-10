Road project aims to increase safety in northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — A project intended to help drivers in Covington travel north on the interstate is slated to begin this month, officials said.
Construction of a Texas Turnaround that will help move traffic north on Interstate 71/75 will begin on March 16 if weather permits, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. The turnaround, which started in Texas, helps traffic move more efficiently through busy highway interchange areas, the statement said.
Currently, drivers coming onto the interstate from Fourth Street in Covington must cross multiple lanes of traffic on a bridge to go north, engineer Bob Yeager said in the statement.
“The new travel pattern will provide more time for drivers to safely change lanes,” he said.
The project is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 1.
