Ryder honors year’s top carriers

MIAMI — Ryder System Inc. has announced the top carrier selections for the 26th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards.
The award program recognizes United States and Canada carriers for service quality and operational excellence based on a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, customer service, economic value, claims handling and commitment to innovation, according to a news release.
“Today, technology and innovation are the top drivers of exceptional performance and service,” said Kendra Phillips, vice president of transportation management for Ryder. “That’s why our shippers are demanding the kind of real-time visibility, collaboration, and exception management that RyderShare provides, and the carriers who have embraced Ryder’s one-of-a-kind technology continue to reap the benefits of streamlined communications, improved efficiency, increased cost savings, and the ability to provide unrivaled customer service.”
Ryder manages a network of more than 63,000 qualified carriers under contract to help move more than $10.7 billion in freight purchased and/or executed on behalf of its customers annually.
The recipients of this year’s Ryder Carrier Quality Awards are:
