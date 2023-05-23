Semi driver arrested for DUI after High Springs, Florida, wreck

TheTrucker.com
The Nation

By The Trucker News Staff -
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the driver of this wrecked semi was arrested for driving under the influence. (Courtesy: FHP)

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. — A big rig driver has been arrested for driving under the influence after he wrecked his truck across the median of Interstate 75, landing in the opposite lanes.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 42-year-old man from Valdosta, Georgia, drove the rig through a guardrail before it overturned. Police said the trailer struck a U-Haul box truck that was heading north.

The driver, who wasn’t named, was hauling frozen food.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff
