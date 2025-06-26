Semi driver arrested on DUI charges

OAKLAND, Calif. — After multiple reports of a truck driver swerving on the interstate by numerous drivers, California Highway Patrol arrested the trucker on DUI charges.
CHP reports that just before midnight on June 20, officers responded to multiple calls reporting a semi-truck swerving between lanes and nearly causing several collisions.
“Officers immediately responded and located the vehicle northbound I-880 just south of 7th Street at approximately 12:05 a.m.,” a release from the CHP stated. “An enforcement stop was conducted on the vehicle and upon contacting the driver, officers observed signs of impairment.”
CHP initiated a DUI investigation and the driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. He was later transported to Santa Rita Jail.
“Thanks to the public’s quick reporting, officers were able to locate the vehicle and prevent a potential tragedy,” CHP stated in the release. “The CHP encourages all motorists to report dangerous or impaired driving by calling 9-1-1.”
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.