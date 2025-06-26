Wrong way driver hits, flips semi truck

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A wrong-way driver hit a tractor-trailer in Prince George County on Wednesday, causing the vehicle to flip and spill its contents.

WRIC in Richmond, Va., reported the incident and say a state trooper reportedly saw it all happen.

The crash reportedly took place at about 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, on Interstate 95 northbound just south of Rowanty Road.

According to Virginia State Police, one of its troopers was on routine patrol in the area when they saw a 2019 white Dodge moving south drive across the center median.

The Dodge hit a tractor-trailer going north in its driver-side door, according to state police. The crash flipped the truck spilling some of its cargo — food and animal products — onto the ground.

The trooper aided the Dodge’s driver, an unidentified 56-year-old Chesterfield County man. He was then taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.