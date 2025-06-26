TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Wrong way driver hits, flips semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Wrong way driver hits, flips semi truck
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wrong way driver hits, flips semi truck
A wrong-way driver hit a tractor-trailer in Prince George County on Wednesday, causing the vehicle to flip and spill its contents. (COURTESY WRIC)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A wrong-way driver hit a tractor-trailer in Prince George County on Wednesday, causing the vehicle to flip and spill its contents.

WRIC in Richmond, Va., reported the incident and say a state trooper reportedly saw it all happen.

The crash reportedly took place at about 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, on Interstate 95 northbound just south of Rowanty Road.

According to Virginia State Police, one of its troopers was on routine patrol in the area when they saw a 2019 white Dodge moving south drive across the center median.

The Dodge hit a tractor-trailer going north in its driver-side door, according to state police. The crash flipped the truck spilling some of its cargo — food and animal products — onto the ground.

The trooper aided the Dodge’s driver, an unidentified 56-year-old Chesterfield County man. He was then taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE