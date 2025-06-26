Bendix Fusion ‘Stop and Auto-Go’ ADAS now available on Peterbilt model 579 vehicles

AVON, Ohio — The latest generation of Bendix Fusion, the flagship advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems (Bendix), is now available on Peterbilt Motors Company Model 579 vehicles.

“Working alongside the team at Peterbilt in pursuit of safer vehicles for North America’s fleets and drivers is a tremendously rewarding experience, and we’re proud to have Bendix’s latest leading-edge technology equipped on their trucks,” said Nicole Oreskovic, Bendix vice president, sales and marketing. “We’ve shared a long-standing commitment to safety with Peterbilt dating back to Bendix’s first full-stability systems in 2005. It’s a partnership we celebrate to help deliver safer roads for everyone.”

Bendix Fusion

The newest Bendix Fusion system uses a new forward-facing camera and upgraded software to deliver two new features:

Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking (PAEB).

High Beam Assist.

These capabilities continue to build on the suite of road-proven ADAS technologies provided by Bendix, according to a Bendix media release. The newly released system seamlessly integrates with PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines paired with the TX-12 transmission or Cummins X15 engine paired with the Eaton Endurant 12-speed transmission.

Peterbilt Model 579

“The Model 579 is the most advanced Peterbilt on-highway tractor we’ve ever produced,” said Erik Johnson, assistant general manager, Sales and Marketing for Peterbilt. “Drivers prefer the 579 because of its driver comfort and safety features. With the addition of the latest version of Bendix Fusion, the 579 becomes an even more compelling value proposition for our customers, delivering exceptional levels of safety, efficiency, and performance.”

Technologies Created for Drivers

Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking (PAEB) can potentially provide audible and visual alerts and braking in response to a detected forward pedestrian in the vehicle’s path. Bendix Fusion’s new High Beam Assist option, when enabled, may automatically deactivate the high beam headlights under certain conditions, according to the release.

In addition to those latest enhancements, the newly released Bendix Fusion system on the Peterbilt Model 579 includes a full suite of existing Fusion features, among them automatic emergency braking (AEB), active cruise with braking (ACB), and lane departure warning (LDW). The system prioritizes alerts to help reduce driver distraction, as well.

“Because it is built on the foundation of the Bendix ESP®Electronic Stability Program full-stability system, Bendix Fusion also helps drivers potentially mitigate additional crash situations, including rollovers and loss-of-control incidents,” Bendix said.

Visit the Document Library on B2Bendix.com to review the Bendix Fusion Active Safety System with Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking (PAEB) Operator’s Manual (F3.0) – BW8154 – for full description and limitations about Fusion system features.

“Bendix and Peterbilt both emphasize that advanced driver assistance technologies complement safe driving practices,” Bendix said. “No commercial vehicle safety technology, including Bendix safety technologies, replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driver training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times. Every driver should carefully review the operator’s manual and be trained by the fleet or vehicle owner on the proper operation and limitations of the ADAS system during operation.”