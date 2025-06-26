Mack Trucks introduces the all-new Mack Anthem

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks is launching launched the all-new Mack Anthem, a completely redesigned truck built for regional-haul applications that delivers enhanced maneuverability, improved fuel efficiency and industry-leading driver comfort, according to a company press release.

“The transportation industry is evolving rapidly with fleet managers facing rising operational costs, complex logistics demands and ongoing driver recruitment challenges,” said Stephen Roy, global president of Mack Trucks. “The all-new Anthem responds to these challenges by delivering practical innovations that move the industry forward. Building on Mack’s legacy of innovation, the Anthem incorporates many of the same cutting-edge technologies and design principles that we’ve developed for our new Pioneer long-haul model, bringing advanced innovations to today’s regional-haul market.”

All-New Mack Anthem

The new Anthem is the second vehicle Mack has launched in 2025, complementing the recently introduced Pioneer model.

“The all-new Anthem represents a significant step forward for Mack and for the regional-haul segment,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “It carries the same name as its predecessor because it embodies the same values and attributes with measurable improvements but is substantially better in all aspects. The all-new Anthem delivers improvements in every area that matters to customers’ businesses: fuel efficiency, maneuverability, driver comfort, safety, connectivity and uptime. The Anthem truly is the ‘New Standard of Regional Haul.'”

Enhanced Maneuverability for Regional Applications

A key differentiator of the new Anthem is its enhanced maneuverability, achieved through a shorter bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) length of 113.5 inches compared with the Pioneer’s 125.5 inches. This 12-inch difference makes the Anthem ideal for navigating tight spaces and urban environments, according to the release.

The redesigned hood dramatically improves forward visibility, allowing drivers to see approximately 12 feet closer to the front bumper compared with previous designs, significantly reducing the risk of front-corner collisions.

“If you want maximum fuel efficiency, the Pioneer is the answer,” said Fernando Couceiro, vice president of highway trucks at Mack Trucks. “If you want maximum maneuverability, the Anthem is the answer. While both trucks deliver exceptional performance, the Pioneer maximizes fuel efficiency while the Anthem excels in maneuverability, allowing customers to choose the right tool for their specific application.”

Improved Fuel Efficiency

The new Anthem delivers up to 10% improvement in fuel efficiency compared with the previous model, a significant advantage for fleets looking to reduce operating costs. This can translate to approximately $5,000 in annual fuel savings per truck, according to the release.

“This is not a facelift or a refresh,” Couceiro said. “This is a brand-new truck from the ground up. We’ve reimagined what a regional haul truck can be, focusing on the features that directly impact our customers’ bottom line.”

Comfort and Design

The Anthem, offered in day cab, 44-inch sleeper and 64-inch sleeper configurations, features the same interior cab space as the Pioneer, offering drivers a premium work environment designed to reduce fatigue and improve satisfaction. The cab interior is completely redesigned and offers exceptional comfort with a cab that’s nine inches wider than the previous model. New wide-base seats feature optional ventilation and heating and massage functions, while the stand-up sleeper options provide enough headroom for drivers to stand upright. Premium quality mattresses and blackout curtains enable improved rest.

The Anthem also has advanced safety features, including an optional digital mirror system that eliminates traditional blind spots, a standard front airbag, and an Integrated Curtain Airbag (ICA) system. The ICA system is mounted in the overhead compartment above the driver’s left shoulder and deploys in rollover events to protect the driver from impact with side glass. Additional integrated driver assistance systems have demonstrated a 43% reduction in near-miss incidents during controlled testing, according to the release.

“From an interior perspective, the new Anthem and the Pioneer share the same dimensions, features and finishes, so our customers can enjoy the same outstanding comfort, no matter which model they choose,” said Vince Lokers, specialist chief designer at Mack Trucks, who designed the interior of the all-new Anthem. “The only difference is that the Anthem won’t offer the big sleeper configuration available with the Pioneer.”

Advanced Uptime and Connectivity

“The new Anthem features Mack Connect, the company’s most advanced telematics platform, providing fleet managers unprecedented visibility into operations,” Mack said.

The MyMack driver app allows drivers to pre-heat or cool their cab, check fluid levels, and monitor tire pressures from their phones. Over-the-air programming enables overnight software updates without service appointments, while the predictive maintenance system has been shown to reduce unplanned stops by 20%.

Integration with Mack’s GuardDog Connect automatically transmits service data to dealers, resulting in a 37% reduction in overall downtime compared with previous-generation trucks, according to the release.

Target Industries and Applications

The new Anthem is ideal for weight-conscious customers and industries including:

Bulk haulers (fuel, chemicals, food grade products).

Dry bulk operations.

Food and beverage distribution.

General freight operations.

Less-than-truckload (LTL) services

“The Anthem is lightweight, which contributes to its fuel efficiency and makes it particularly well-suited for weight-sensitive applications,” Couceiro said.

Availability

The new Mack Anthem will be available for order starting in August 2025, with production beginning in January 2026. Mack dealers nationwide will have demonstration models available for customer evaluation.

“We’ve built this truck based on extensive customer input, ensuring it meets the real-world needs of regional-haul operations,” Randall said. “The Anthem combines Mack’s legendary toughness and reliability with cutting-edge technology and design, creating a truck that doesn’t just meet today’s challenges – it’s built for tomorrow’s demands as well.”

For more information about the all-new Mack Anthem, visit your local dealership or www.macktrucks.com.