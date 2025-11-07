Meet the all-new Mack Anthem

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The all-new Mack Anthem rolled out at the ATA’s Management Conference & Exhibition in San Diego, Calif.

“Making its first public appearance since its virtual reveal in June, the Anthem represents a bold evolution of a true industry icon — delivering enhanced maneuverability, improved forward visibility, and up to 10% better fuel efficiency for a competitive edge that pays off on every mile,” Mack said.

All-New Mack Anthem

The new Anthem is the second vehicle Mack has launched in 2025, complementing the recently introduced Pioneer model.

“The all-new Anthem represents a significant step forward for Mack and for the regional-haul segment,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “It carries the same name as its predecessor because it embodies the same values and attributes with measurable improvements but is substantially better in all aspects. The all-new Anthem delivers improvements in every area that matters to customers’ businesses: fuel efficiency, maneuverability, driver comfort, safety, connectivity and uptime. The Anthem truly is the ‘New Standard of Regional Haul.’”

Available in day cab, 44-inch sleeper, and 64-inch sleeper configurations, the Anthem combines rugged durability with comfort drivers will appreciate, featuring a nine-inch wider cab, wide-base heated and ventilated seats with optional massage and stand-up sleeper designs for a best-in-class workspace, according to a company press release.

“Safety remains front and center with Mack Protect, a standard suite of advanced driver-assist technologies, including optional Blind Spot Radar, digital mirrors and Side Integrated Curtain Airbags (ICA) to protect drivers during rollover incidents,” Mack said.