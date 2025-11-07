New York authorities investigating injury crash involving semi truck

LOUISVILLE, New York — Police are looking into a crash that involved a semi truck near Louisville, New York on Thursday.

According to a press release, at approximately 12:11 P.M., members of the New York State Police responded to a report of a personal injury accident involving a commercial vehicle on State Highway 37.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Peterbilt crane truck, operated by Frank Ledeay, 58, from Bloomington, Texas, was traveling east when he exited the roadway for an unknown reason. This caused the truck to enter the median, overturn, and come to rest in the roadway.

Ledeay was extricated from the truck and taken to Massena Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital for further medical treatment.

The New York State Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to inspect the truck.

There is no update on the condition of the driver.