National Weather Service offers reminders as weather turns frigid

A strong cold front is moving through the country in the next few days that will bring much colder temperatures. Above normal warmth will give way to a couple of nights with a hard freeze possible.

The Nation Weather Service in St. Louis gave reminders about how to deal with the possibility of frozen precipitiation.

“Remember to prepare your faucets and exterior pipes for winter,” NWS said in a post on its Facebook page.

Also the agency posted warnings about driving on icy roads.

“When super cold rain falls onto below freezing surfaces, freezing rain occurs and ice will form on pavement, sidewalks, and handrails,” NWS said. “Freezing rain is more dangerous than snow because ice can form on the pavement while also being difficult to see. Don’t drive if at all possible when freezing rain is, or recently was, occurring.”

Sleet and snow are also dangerous in their right, but doubly dangerous when combined.

“Sleet can be deceptively dangerous – it’s much more dense than snow, so take it easy when shoveling. Use extreme caution when driving during or after sleet,” NWS stated. “Reduce speed, allow plenty of stopping distance, and do not use cruise control.”

“While lots of snow in the middle of winter can certainly cause dangerous travel conditions, many times it’s the first snow of the season that can cause accidents. Be extra careful as you and other drivers adjust to driving in poor conditions. Slow down, don’t use cruise control, and keep your distance from other vehicles. Don’t let the first snow sneak up on you”