Fleet Advantage wins second ALAN Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage (FA) has been selected as a recipient of the American Logistics Aid Network’s (ALAN) 2025 Humanitarian Logistics Award in the category of Employee Engagement.

The company received the award through its Kids Around The Corner Foundation (KATC), which empowers employees to volunteer and donates a portion of profits to a variety of charitable causes.

“We are incredibly honored that the American Logistics Aid Network has recognized our employees’ passion and commitment through the Kids Around The Corner Foundation,” said Elizabeth Gomez, director of marketing and community outreach, FA. “Our team consistently demonstrates that community service and humanitarian relief are integral to our company culture. This award reflects their compassion and proves that meaningful engagement can make a lasting difference.”

This marks the second time Fleet Advantage has earned an ALAN Humanitarian Logistics Award, the first being in 2022 when KATC received the Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Efforts award.

ALAN Humanitarian Logistics Award

Since 2017, ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards have honored individuals and organizations that demonstrate an ongoing and sustained commitment to helping others in their time of greatest need, and who serve as beacons of hope before, during, and after disasters strike. Fleet Advantage and its KATC Foundation were recognized during ALAN’s 20th anniversary celebration.

“In 2024, KATC marked its 10-year anniversary and delivered a record-setting year of engagement, supporting 51 nonprofit organizations with $380,425 in donations, including 16 new partnerships, while also engaged employees and partners in eight in-person volunteer events,” FA said. “Fleet Advantage employees and their families actively participated in these initiatives, directly impacting the communities where they live and work.”

KATC’s community service initiatives included:

Partnering with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to support disaster relief efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, providing urgently needed aid to devastated communities.

Serving over 2,000 meals and hygiene kits to individuals experiencing homelessness during Good Friday and Thanksgiving events with The Caring Place.

Donating more than 100 Easter baskets to children in underserved communities.

Hosting its largest-ever backpack drive, collecting and distributing 200 backpacks filled with school supplies through a new partnership with Henderson Behavioral Health.

Renewing partnerships with organizations such as Junior Achievement of South Florida, expanding access to financial literacy education for underserved students.

These efforts brought Fleet Advantage’s lifetime charitable contributions through KATC to more than $1 million since its founding in 2014.

For more information about ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards and to view the other 2025 recipients, click here.