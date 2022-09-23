Trucking, logistics companies earn awards for humanitarian work

LAKELAND, Fla. — Several trucking and logistics companies were honored with Humanitarian Logistics Awards from the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

“Today we’re honored to recognize a few of the people and businesses that have been a beacon of hope during disasters like the recent flooding in Kentucky, COVID-19 and the conflict in Ukraine,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton. “Their combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for disaster survivors — and inspired comparable donations of warehousing space, transportation services and building supplies.”

This year’s recipients include:

Fleet Advantage, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Efforts Award.

GP Transco, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Efforts Award.

SEKO Logistics, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Efforts Award.

Vector Global Logistics, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Efforts Award.

Fleet Advantage received its award for creating the Kids Around the Corner Foundation, which volunteers and donates a portion of the company’s profits to various children’s causes such as the First Responders Children’s Foundation, the Jacksonville, Florida, School for Autism and Truckers Final Mile.

GP Transco received its honor for creating Trucking & Logistics Professionals for Ukraine, a non-profit organization that has raised more than $2 million for Ukrainian relief efforts.

SEKO Logistics merited its award for launching SEKO Cares, an initiative that has provided more than $500,000 worth of personal protective equipment and other support for frontline responders during COVID-19. The company also supplied more than $150,000 in donated transportation services for medical, food and other goods into Ukraine, and helped raise an additional $200,000 to support organizations providing ongoing relief around the war-torn nation.

Vector Global Logistics received its award for the many product and in-kind transportation donations it has coordinated on behalf of Ukrainian relief — and for raising awareness of the needs of Ukrainian refugees via its Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine open working sessions and its Logistics with Purpose podcasts.

“These outstanding honorees are living, breathing examples of what selfless logistics is all about,” Fulton said. “We’re truly in awe of the wonderful work they have done, and we are proud to recognize them today.”