Trucker relief fund receives donation on behalf of Highway Transport driver of the year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Highway Transport driver Thomas “Tom” Frain, who earned national driver of the year honors from the National Tank Truck Carriers (NTTC), has had $2,500 donated on his behalf to a nonprofit that helps truck drivers who are out of work due to injury or illness.

Frain, who was recognized earlier this year as the 2021-2022 Professional Tank Truck Driver of the Year Grand Champion, had the donation made in his name by NTTC to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) as part of the award.

Frain drives for Highway Transport, which is headquartered in Knoxville and operates 20-plus service centers in major chemical manufacturing zones across the United States.

“The NTTC is pleased to provide this donation to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund on behalf of Mr. Frain,” said William Lusk, NTTC manager of education and government relations. “It’s important for us to recognize the leaders in our community while also giving back to those who move our industry forward. Our hope is that this funding will help SCF fulfill its mission to aid drivers and their families during a difficult season.”

Shannon Currier, St. Christopher Fund director of philanthropy, said: “We want to congratulate Tom for his well-deserved national recognition and thank NTTC for its support. There are so many unknowns when a family member gets sick or is suddenly out of work, and these situations leave families stressed and confused on how to proceed with everyday life. Donations allow us to further enhance the health and well-being of semi-truck drivers and their loved ones when an unexpected illness or injury occurs.”

The Watkins family, owners of Highway Transport, have been longtime supporters of the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The mission of the organization is to help over-the-road semi-truck drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury. SCF’s assistance may be in the form of direct payment to providers for household living expenses such as rent/mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments and insurance. The SCF also provides health and wellness programs such as diabetes prevention and smoking cessation.

“It’s an honor to have a donation sent in my name to a group that gives back in such an impactful way to the trucking community,” Frain said. “St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund does an outstanding job of assisting my fellow drivers and their families during hardships.”

Frain and Lusk recently participated on SCF’s “Highway to Hope” podcast to discuss careers in trucking, the Driver of the Year program and the donation to the St. Christopher Fund. The podcast is available at truckersfund.org/scf-podcasts.

A leader in bulk chemical transportation, Highway Transport also earned the Responsible Care Partner of the Year Award from the American Chemistry Council in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Highway Transport also has received recognition as a “Top Company” for women by Women in Trucking.

National Tank Truck Carriers is a trade association representing over 500 companies that specialize in transporting bulk or related services throughout North America. The tank truck industry generates roughly 5.1% of all truck freight revenue, but that represents 23.3% of all truck freight in terms of tonnage due to the heavy nature of the liquid bulk products handled.