FMCSA seeks public comment on proposal to equip interstate CMVs with electronic ID technology

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is considering requiring all commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) operating in interstate commerce to be equipped with electronic identification technology capable of wirelessly communicating a unique ID number when queried by a federal or state motor carrier safety enforcement officer.

The FMCSA, which says the proposed measure “would enable safety officials to more efficiently and accurately identify a vehicle’s motor carrier designation (or motor carrier on record) while in operation via wireless electronic means,” is requesting public comment on the issue.

FMCSA officials contend that the electronic identifiers would “improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the roadside inspection program by more fully enabling enforcement agencies to focus their efforts at high-risk carriers and drivers.”

In its filing on the issue with the Federal Register, the FMCSA states that its “primary mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses. There are an estimated 12 million large trucks and buses (also known collectively as CMVs) registered to operate on America’s roadways. Enforcement of safety regulations for CMV operations is a major factor in providing safer roadways.”

The filing further states that “given the consistent growth in the CMV industry, the number of vehicles to regulate far outpaces enforcement resources. As such, the use of technology for CMV identification is key to efficient and productive safety regulatory oversight. Ease of identification of CMVs allows enforcement personnel to make timely and informed decisions to support their mission critical operations.”

Comments close on Nov. 22.