Semi truck catches fire on Interstate 40 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire early Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays on Interstate 40, Shelby County Fire confirms.
Television station WREG reported that THP responded to the scene a little after 5:30 a.m. A tractor-trailer was seen on I-40 near Canada Road, engulfed in flames.
THP says it all started when the tractor-trailer ran off the Interstate into the woods and caught fire.
Shelby County Fire reports that one person suffered a small cut. They say the semi was 100% engulfed and that the fire spread to the nearby brush and wooded area.
The crash is still under investigation.
