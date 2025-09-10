TheTrucker.com
Semi truck catches fire on Interstate 40 in Memphis

By Bruce Guthrie -
A big rig cuaght fire on Wednesday morning injuring one. (Courtesy TDOT via WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire early Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays on Interstate 40, Shelby County Fire confirms.

Television station WREG reported that THP responded to the scene a little after 5:30 a.m. A tractor-trailer was seen on I-40 near Canada Road, engulfed in flames.

THP says it all started when the tractor-trailer ran off the Interstate into the woods and caught fire.

Shelby County Fire reports that one person suffered a small cut. They say the semi was 100% engulfed and that the fire spread to the nearby brush and wooded area.

The crash is still under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
