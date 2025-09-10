One dead in crash involving car and 18-wheeler in Ohio

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and a child was flown to the hospital after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer in Eagle Township, Ohio on Wednesday morning, according to a report from television station WLWT.
Police and Air Care were dispatched to the scene of a crash just after 8 a.m. involving a car and an 18-wheeler along State Route 32 in Brown County, Ohio.
The television news reported that officials on scene confirmed the driver of the car has died. A child in the car was flown to the hospital.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.