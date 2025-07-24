TheTrucker.com
Small car rear ends tractor trailer in Indiana

By Bruce Guthrie -
One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Indiana (Courtesy of WPTA)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — According to a report from WPTA in Indiana, one person is dead, and all westbound lanes of U.S. 30 are closed early Thursday morning after a crash near the Allen County-Whitley County line. The television station cited sources on scene.

In a crash that was reported around 3 a.m., a small car reportedly failed to stop at the stop light at U.S. 30 and W County Line Road and rear-ended a semi trailer, according to according to authorities who also say the driver of the car died on the scene.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
