Small car rear ends tractor trailer in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — According to a report from WPTA in Indiana, one person is dead, and all westbound lanes of U.S. 30 are closed early Thursday morning after a crash near the Allen County-Whitley County line. The television station cited sources on scene.
In a crash that was reported around 3 a.m., a small car reportedly failed to stop at the stop light at U.S. 30 and W County Line Road and rear-ended a semi trailer, according to according to authorities who also say the driver of the car died on the scene.
