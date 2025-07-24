Truck driver rescued after being trapped in Wisconsin crash

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. — According to a report from WLUK in Green Bay, Wisc., a truck driver was rescued after he was trapped under paper bales following a crash in Fond du Lac County.

Around 1:41 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say they received a 911 call that a semi tractor and trailer went into a ditch near US Highway 151 northbound and the ramp to S. Main Street in the town of Fond du Lac.

The caller reportedly said they were unable to check on the driver due to the extend of the damage to the truck.

When deputies arrived on scene, two citizens were trying to help free the truck’s driver who was buried under large bales of paper that came through the front of the trailer after impact.

First responders, along with others moved bales of paper in attempt to rescue the driver.

The driver, a 60-year-old New Holstein man, was taken to a nearby hospital and subsequently flown via helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Neenah for serious injuries.

Authorities say that the preliminary investigation shows the northbound semi was trying to exit from US Highway 151 to S. Main Street but failed to slow down in time to safely make the turn onto the off ramp. The driver continued northbound into the ditch causing the load of large bales of paper to slide through the front of the trailer, causing significant damage to the cab of the truck.