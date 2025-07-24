Tandem trailer hits guardrail on I-30, causes fire in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) – Drivers on Interstate 30 at the Arkansas-Texas state line saw a large fire on Wednesday.
Police say an 18-wheeler fire occurred on I-30 Wednesday afternoon near State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Ark. Television station KSLA reported the crash on Wednesday.
The incident happened in exactly the same spot a FedEx truck overturned Tuesday.
Arkansas State Police (ASP) say a tandem truck for FedEx hit a guardrail, causing the second trailer to overturn.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, officials say.
Westbound traffic on I-30 was diverted. Officials say the semi had been contracted to carry mail.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.