Small plane crashes into big rig near Houston

By The Trucker News Staff -
HOUSTON — A small plane crashed into the top of an 18-wheeler on Jan. 22 in northwest Harris County near Houston, but no injuries were reported.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. when the pilot of a single-engine plane lost power and began landing on the Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.

When the plane struck the big rig, it burst into flames due to a fuel leak.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

The Trucker News Staff

