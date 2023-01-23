Small plane crashes into big rig near Houston

HOUSTON — A small plane crashed into the top of an 18-wheeler on Jan. 22 in northwest Harris County near Houston, but no injuries were reported.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. when the pilot of a single-engine plane lost power and began landing on the Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
When the plane struck the big rig, it burst into flames due to a fuel leak.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
Like we don’t have enough to worry about. We have to worry about pilots now also?