Montway Auto Transport, Auction Edge partner to of offer ordering on EDGE Pipeline  

CHICAGO — Montway Auto Transport has partnered with Auction Edge.

Through their partnership, Montway will provide integrated transportation ordering to more than 55,000 dealers and more than 175 auctions through Auction Edge’s national marketplace: EDGE Pipeline, a news release noted.

EDGE Pipeline is a digital platform that connects auctions with their dealer partners to market and source inventory.

“Digitalization of the supply chain is a trend that is here to stay,” Kaye Ceille, business solutions group president at Montway Auto Transport, said. “Integrating auto transport into a digital remarketing platform offers a full-service solution for dealers. Auction Edge will leverage Montway’s technology to seamlessly integrate with EDGE Pipeline and make booking auto transport for vehicles purchased at auctions anywhere in the country as easy as clicking a button.”

Dealers continue to source vehicles from multiple outlets, a strategy that has been growing post-pandemic.

“Montway is a pioneer in the transportation industry and shares our commitment to improving efficiency for dealers,” Dan Diedrich, CEO of Auction Edge, said. “The ability for dealers to have integrated ordering for long-haul transportation aligns perfectly with EDGE Pipeline’s vision to be the home of the dealer for auctions. We are excited to partner with Montway to deliver this seamless functionality.”

Montway’s partnership with Auction Edge comes after the recent announcement of its merger with Auction Direct Transport (ADT), a nationwide automotive transport brokerage company. The two partnerships reinforce Montway’s commitment to strengthening its capabilities in dealer and auction transportation across the country.