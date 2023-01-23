Kenworth, Platform Science partner to integrate Virtual Vehicle platform

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth and Platform Science have formed a partnership that will integrate Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle program into Kenworth trucks using factory installed telematics hardware.

“TruckTech+ has built a great foundation for the Kenworth connected vehicle since 2017,” Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president said. “Through this partnership Kenworth will expand its telematics system to provide customers with third party applications through the Virtual Vehicle platform. Fleets will benefit from enhanced operating efficiencies through access to software solutions, real-time vehicle data, and third party applications directly from their connected Kenworth trucks.”

The Virtual Vehicle platform provides the following:

Factory-installed telematics hardware enables fleets to maximize uptime by avoiding installation delays and costs for complementary hardware.

Virtual Vehicle allows fleets to create a software experience catered to individual business needs through a growing pipeline of developer-created innovations.

Virtual Vehicle leverages edge, cloud and in-dash data to optimize networks, keeping data available 24/7/365, even when fleets are offline.

Users of participating applications on Virtual Vehicle benefit from usage-based billing.

“Virtual Vehicle unlocks new ways for fleets to innovate with a platform that offers real-time insights and combines accessibility, flexibility and compatibility to ensure a driver-first experience,” Jack Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of Platform Science, said. “Kenworth is a long-time leader in designing, developing and manufacturing world-class transportation solutions, and we are proud to collaborate with their team to integrate this platform into their medium and heavy duty trucks.”

The new suite of services will launch in 2024 for Kenworth’s Class 8 T680, T880 and W990 models and medium duty T180, T280, T380 and T480 models.