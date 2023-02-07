Speeding tractor-trailer collides with parked Wyoming trooper unit

CONVERSE COUNTY, Wyo. — A tractor-trailer driver lost control of their vehicle and struck a Wyoming State Trooper’s car on Feb. 3 along Highway 59.
The patrol vehicle had its emergency lights on and the trooper inside at the time of impact. The trooper was parked on the side of the road at milepost 46.5 assisting motorists who had left the roadway due to weather conditions, according to reports.
The truck driver, who was uninjured, was hauling a 53-foot-long trailer and heading northbound when they lost control of their vehicle and collided with the back of the patrol unit.
The trooper was transported to Memorial Hospital of Converse County for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was issued a citation for driving too fast for the condition of the roadway.
