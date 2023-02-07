Roadrunner receives TQL Elite Carrier Award

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Roadrunner recently won an Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL) at the SMC3 supply chain intelligence event in Atlanta.

The award is part of TQL’s Preferred Less-than-Truckload Carrier Program, which measures LTL carriers on key performance metrics, including shipments handled in their network, on-time service, claims ratio and technology integration, according to a news release.

Roadrunner received the award after it announced reduced transit times in 130 major lanes by one to four days, launched one-day service on its signature Chicago-to-Southern California and Southern California-to-Chicago lanes and debuted its new Haul Now app. These enhancements to its network represented Roadrunner’s fourth round of transit time improvements over the past 18 months.

“Congratulations to Roadrunner for earning a 2023 TQL Preferred LTL Elite Carrier Award,” TQL President Kerry Byrne said. “The people behind Roadrunner are hard-working and dedicated to this industry, and those traits do not go unnoticed. We are thankful that Roadrunner’s help keeps TQL and America moving.”

Chris Jamroz, executive chairman of the board and CEO at Roadrunner, called it an honor to accepted the award.

“It is a true testament to our relentless work and dedication of our Roadrunners to build the best LTL carrier in this industry,” Jamroz said. “It is great to know that customers are taking notice of our industry leading transit time and service level improvements. Out of all the LTL carriers in the U.S., we are excited to be recognized among this prestigious group. Congratulations to the other recipients as well and especially Old Dominion Freight Lines, Southeastern Freight Lines, Estes and ABF Freight.”