Storm expected to worsen driving conditions in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Forecasters say driving conditions were expected to worsen and cause road closures Wednesday in northern and central New Mexico due to snowfall from a major storm forecast to intensify into the night.

The National Weather Service reported poor road conditions from the storm were expected to hamper Albuquerque’s evening commute and said a winter storm warning would be in effect for much of the state until noon Thursday.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” resulting in significant delays, the weather service said.

Schools were closed Wednesday in Santa Fe and mountainous areas on Albuquerque’s eastern outskirts because of the storm.

In Las Cruces, New Mexico’s second most populous city, schools on Thursday will shift to remote learning due to the potential for icy road conditions, officials said.

“We understand families and educators have to plan, and with our flexibility to go remote, this is what we need to do,” said Superintendent Ralph Ramos.

Expected snowfall amounts in New Mexico on Wednesday and early Thursday included 6 inches in Albuquerque, 5 inches in Las Vegas and 8 inches in Clines Corner along Interstate 40.

Up to 14 inches of snow were forecast for the highest peaks in several mountain ranges.