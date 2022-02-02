Winter weather causes rig to jackknife in Indiana

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to warn drivers along Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon about treacherous driving conditions that had already caused at least one big rig to jackknife.
A major winter storm is currently making its way across a large section of the nation, spreading snow, ice, freezing rain and sleet.
Traffic was backed up for miles in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, where the 18-wheeler jackknifed, according to IDOT. There was no word about the condition of the truck driver.
IDOT officials urged everyone to “slow down.”
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.