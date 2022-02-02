TheTrucker.com
Winter weather causes rig to jackknife in Indiana

By The Trucker News Staff -
This tractor-trailer jackknifed on Wednesday along Interstate 65 in Indiana during winter weather. (Courtesy: Indiana Department of Transportation)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to warn drivers along Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon about treacherous driving conditions that had already caused at least one big rig to jackknife.

A major winter storm is currently making its way across a large section of the nation, spreading snow, ice, freezing rain and sleet.

Traffic was backed up for miles in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, where the 18-wheeler jackknifed, according to IDOT. There was no word about the condition of the truck driver.

IDOT officials urged everyone to “slow down.”

