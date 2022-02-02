Winter storm prompts some states to issue big rig restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS — A major winter storm sweeping across the nation has caused several areas to restrict tractor-trailers.

INDIANA TOLLWAY

From 12 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, Feb. 2, until 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, Feb. 3, the following vehicles are not permitted on the Toll Road:

All Triple tractor-trailers

All Doubles

High-profile steel haulers

High-profile oversize permit loads.

OHIO TURNPIKE

The Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for all high-profile vehicles from Toll Plaza 2 to Toll Plaza 239, effective from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, through 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

The implemented travel ban will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.

When a travel ban is placed into effect, the following types of vehicles shall be banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the travel ban is canceled:

All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles

Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.

Mobile home / Office trailers.

Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

In response to weather expected Thursday, PennDOT has announced Tier 1 Restrictions on the following roadways:

Tier 1: Empty Tractor Trailers

Effective from 12 p.m. Thursday if conditions warrant

I-80: OH Line to I-99

I-86: I-90 to NY Line

I-90: OH Line to NY Line

I-79: I-80 to End of I-79

Effective from 6 p.m. Thursday if conditions warrant

I-79: WV Line to I-80

I-99: PA Turnpike to I-80

I-279: PA 28 to I-79

I-376: I-80 to PA Turnpike

I-70: WV State Line to MD Line

I-80: I-99 to NJ Line

I-579: I-376 to I-279

I-180: US 15 to I-80

I-84: I-81 to NY Line

I-380: I-80 to I-81

I-81: I-80 to NY Line

Tier restriction info can be found here.

Updates to these restrictions can be found at www.511PA.com.