Winter storm prompts some states to issue big rig restrictions

By The Trucker News Staff -
Several states have begun restrictions on big rigs due to winter weather.

INDIANAPOLIS — A major winter storm sweeping across the nation has caused several areas to restrict tractor-trailers.

INDIANA TOLLWAY

From 12 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, Feb. 2, until 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, Feb. 3, the following vehicles are not permitted on the Toll Road:

  • All Triple tractor-trailers
  • All Doubles
  • High-profile steel haulers
  • High-profile oversize permit loads.

OHIO TURNPIKE

The Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for all high-profile vehicles from Toll Plaza 2 to Toll Plaza 239, effective from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, through 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

The implemented travel ban will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.

When a travel ban is placed into effect, the following types of vehicles shall be banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the travel ban is canceled:

  • All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
  • Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.
  • Mobile home / Office trailers.
  • Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
  • High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

In response to weather expected Thursday, PennDOT has announced Tier 1 Restrictions on the following roadways:

Tier 1: Empty Tractor Trailers

Effective from 12 p.m. Thursday if conditions warrant

  • I-80: OH Line to I-99
  • I-86: I-90 to NY Line
  • I-90: OH Line to NY Line
  • I-79: I-80 to End of I-79

Effective from 6 p.m. Thursday if conditions warrant

  • I-79: WV Line to I-80
  • I-99: PA Turnpike to I-80
  • I-279: PA 28 to I-79
  • I-376: I-80 to PA Turnpike
  • I-70: WV State Line to MD Line
  • I-80: I-99 to NJ Line
  • I-579: I-376 to I-279
  • I-180: US 15 to I-80
  • I-84: I-81 to NY Line
  • I-380: I-80 to I-81
  • I-81: I-80 to NY Line

Tier restriction info can be found here.

Updates to these restrictions can be found at www.511PA.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

