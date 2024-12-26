Suspect dead after being chased on I-40 by state police in Arkansas

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — One man is dead after leading the Arkansas State Police on a chase in Interstate 40 on Christmas Eve.

According to a press release from the ASP, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver to stop a fleeing suspect on I-40 westbound near the 61-mile marker. The fleeing suspect, driving a 2006 Honda Pilot, died from injuries he sustained when the vehicle traveled into a wooded area north of the interstate, striking trees before coming to rest.

ASP says the trooper initiated the stop after clocking the suspect, who was not identified, driving 98 mph. While not releasing his name in the release, ASP did report that the suspect was 33, and from Hampton, Va. During the stop, the man gave the trooper a false name and date of birth.

ASP says the suspect was wanted in Virginia for fleeing, giving false identification and being in possession of a controlled substance. A loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia were found in the suspect’s pockets. A taser and 4.9 ounces of cocaine were was located in the vehicle.

“Fleeing from law enforcement is reckless and has serious consequences,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “Although we regret any loss of life, ASP Troopers will always put the lives of innocent motorists first.”

The suspect’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. The incident is under investigation by ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division.