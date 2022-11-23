Tanker truck driver survives crash off I-10 bridge

RURAL LOUSIANA — A tanker truck driver was hospitalized on Nov. 22 after his rig wound up in the water below Interstate 10 at the line between St. James and Ascension parishes in Louisiana.
According to the Louisiana State Police, the truck driver received only minor injuries in the one-vehicle accident.
Details about how the rig veered off the road were not immediately available. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-10, and traffic was backed up for several hours as crews worked to retrieve the big rig from the water.
