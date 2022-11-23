TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tanker truck driver survives crash off I-10 bridge

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Tanker truck driver survives crash off I-10 bridge
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Tanker truck driver survives crash off I-10 bridge
This tanker truck laned in the water below Interstate 10 in rural Louisiana on Nov. 22. The driver received only minor injuries, authorities reported. (Courtesy: Louisiana State Police)

RURAL LOUSIANA — A tanker truck driver was hospitalized on Nov. 22 after his rig wound up in the water below Interstate 10 at the line between St. James and Ascension parishes in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the truck driver received only minor injuries in the one-vehicle accident.

Details about how the rig veered off the road were not immediately available. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-10, and traffic was backed up for several hours as crews worked to retrieve the big rig from the water.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE