Teen dead after car crosses median in front of semi truck

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 near Wentzville were shut down Monday after a teenager was killed in a crash involving a semi truck, according to a report from KSDK television in St. Louis.

According to the station’s report, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated the 17-year-old was driving a 1993 Dodge Stealth eastbound when he lost control, crossed the median and crashed through the cable barrier, entering the westbound lanes. A semi truck traveling westbound struck the car’s passenger side.

The 17-year-old died at the scene. Authorities had not released his name as of Monday afternoon.

Interstate traffic cameras near the Wentzville Parkway I-70 exit showed the back half of a car pinned by a semi truck on the roadway, with the car’s front half far behind the truck.

The Wentzville Police Department said traffic was being diverted to the nearby Highway Z as the closure was expected to be extended.

Missouri State Representative Tricia Byrnes, who was born in Wentzville and represents St. Charles County, released the following statement after the crash:

“Prayers to the family of the person who lost their life in today’s tragic accident on Hwy 70. My heart goes out to the first responders who are working with such compassion and care to free the driver. This is one of the worst wrecks I’ve ever witnessed firsthand, and the weight of it is heavy on our entire community. While it’s unclear whether this incident is connected to ongoing construction, I’ve reached out to the Highway Patrol to discuss increasing patrols along this stretch of highway to help prevent future tragedies.”