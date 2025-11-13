Tennessee cops asking for public help in hit-and-run investigation

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver responsible for an injury hit-and-run crash involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) in Greene County.

In a media release, the THP stated that the incident occurred Wednesday, Nov. 5, at approximately 7 a.m. on Interstate 81 South near mile marker 47.

Preliminary information from authorities indicates a passenger vehicle was parked on the right emergency shoulder. The driver of that vehicle was changing a rear tire when a passing tractor-trailer struck the vehicle. The victim was hit by her own vehicle and thrown from the scene, sustaining serious injuries.

THP says a witness traveling behind the CMV reported seeing the crash and stated the truck driver initially pulled onto the right shoulder and stopped. The witness pulled in behind the CMV to render aid to the victim. After a few minutes, the witness observed the truck driver flee the scene, continuing southbound on Interstate 81. The CMV driver never exited the cab of the truck.

The only description available for the suspect vehicle is a CMV hauling a white box trailer. The tractor-trailer may have sustained damage to its right side, potentially near the rear axles of the tractor or the front of the box trailer.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the driver or the vehicle is urged to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at (865) 895-6950 and request to speak with Sgt. Jonathan Scott.