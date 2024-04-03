Tenstreet User Conference launches in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Web-based truck driver recruiting platform Tenstreet’s User Conference has kicked off in Las Vegas.

The event runs from Wednesday, April 3-5, at the Bellagio Hotel.

Conference highlights include:

Insights into new trends in the driver market only found at Tenstreet’s User Conference

Trainings tailored around all of Tenstreet’s top services and new products

Early access to knowledge about new features and tools

Best practices and tips on how to get the most out of Tenstreet

Forums for sharing opinions and voting on what to develop next

Breakout sessions that let attendees focus on the topics that are most relevant to their businesses

One-on-one client meetings to connect about their specific needs

Opportunities to network with peers

Tenstreet questions answered by our trained experts at the Help Desk

The meat of the conference begins at 9 a.m. Thursday with the “Opening Ceremony: Your Gold-Medal 2024.”

At this event, Tenstreet CEO Tim Crawford will deep-dive into the exclusive data behind the company’s platform to share his future outlook on the industry and driver trends that will help carriers strategize to “win big in 2024.”

This event will be followed by “Tools for Winners: What’s New in Tenstreet.”

Afternoon session highlights include “Building a Better Driver Funnel: How Driver Pulse Does the Heavy Lifting,” along with “The Lead Relay: Managing Recruiters Successfully.”

On Friday, highlights include “Wrestling with Compliance,” “Driver Pulse: Taking a Swing at Gold-Medal Driver Relationships” and “On-Target Marketing.”

There will also be a question and answer session with Tenstreet Winners’ Circle, along with a number of breakout sessions.

Many in the trucking industry say they look forward to Tenstreet’s big event each year.

“The three biggest reasons I continue to come to the conference are number one, the product exposure that we’re getting,” said Tim Norlin, vice president of driver employment at Roehl Transport. “That has been absolutely phenomenal to watch Tenstreet take their products to where we need them as an industry. It’s become more of a value add than it ever was just a product we had to use. The second aspect is to network. We see a lot of old friends, a lot of colleagues at different organizations that we are still close to, and this is our one chance in the year to be able to see them. Third, we get to look at some new vendors that you have in your lobby. That is a huge aspect, that we can not only look at your safety products, but we’re looking at a few other folks that are here on the yard to see how those solutions play off of each other.”

Chris Harbin, Heniff Transportation Systems’ director of recruiting, said he comes to the conference to “get out of my bubble.”

“That’s why it was a great networking opportunity,” he added. “I appreciate the new products and everything, but the real reason I was there is just to have those conversations. That was a large part of the value and then everything I took back from it was just those random conversations that the conference itself generated, coming out of a session and sitting down for a meal and then talking to the people about the context of that session. ‘How are you going to use this? What do you think about that?’ Just being able to bounce ideas and gather some of those best practices is what I went into it looking for. And that’s certainly what I got, and then some.”