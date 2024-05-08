Trailer telematics firm FleetPulse detaches from Great Dane, forms own company

CHICAGO — FleetPulse has become an independent company after forming under the umbrella of trailer manufacturing giant Great Dane.

FleetPulse, which specializes in trailer telematics, has capitalized with $11 million, including seed funding led by Four More Capital, according to a news release.

Former Uber Freight executive Carl-Christoph “CCR” Reckers has been appointed as chief executive officer of the new company.

Reckers previously served as vice president of operations at Uber Freight, where he oversaw the cloud-based freight management for mid-market customers, temperature-controlled freight and flatbed freight, as well as the drop-trailer program “Powerloop.”

Prior to Uber Freight, Reckers was co-founder and CEO of the logistics technology company FR8Star.

“I’m excited to join FleetPulse at this inflection point as we scale to serve more fleet customers,” Reckers said. “We have a huge opportunity ahead of us to transform the trailer from a black box to a smart and strategic asset. Building on our incredibly deep roots in the trucking industry and strong tech talent, we are uniquely positioned to create visibility into this underserved area of the supply chain and help our customer unlock the safety and efficiency improvements needed to accelerate their business.”

FleetPulse’s OEM-agnostic telematics platform enables end-to-end visibility into trailer and cargo.

“As the first OEM to develop a smart trailer solution, Great Dane is proud of the growth achieved by FleetPulse and excited that these offerings can now be made available as part of an independent company to push the broader industry forward,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane.

Development on the platform started in 2017 to address Great Dane’s own need to improve trailer data insights, company officials said.

“In working with fleet customers, many of whom operate trailers from multiple OEMs and need to digitize and leverage data across their entire trailer fleet, the need to build the technology platform as a standalone, independent company became clear,” according to the news release.