Truck maker Nikola expands hydrogen network in California

PHOENIX — Zero-emission truck maker Nikola has opened its latest high-pressure HYLA modular hydrogen refueling station in Southern California.

HYLA, a blend of the words “HYdrogen” and “NikoLA,” is a Nikola-owned subsidiary focusing on building a “robust hydrogen supply chain,” according to a news release.

Situated near the Port of Long Beach at 2267 W. Gaylord St., the station began operations on May 4.

“This launch is yet another pivotal milestone in Nikola’s strategic plan, aiming to establish a network of up to nine refueling solutions by mid-2024, with a total of 14 operational sites slated for completion by year-end, which include a combination of modular fuelers and partner stations such as FirstElement Fuels’ in the Port of Oakland,” the news release states.

Through an alignment with industry partners, Nikola officials say they are actively securing a hydrogen supply chain and expanding their refueling infrastructure to support increased demand.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate our second HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California, marking a significant stride toward sustainable transportation,” said Nikola’s President of Energy, Ole Hoefelmann. “Our heartfelt appreciation extends to the City of Long Beach and the Long Beach Fire Department for their instrumental role in realizing this vision. With multiple stations in the pipeline this year, we are steadfast in our mission to pioneer zero-emission trucking solutions and drive positive environmental impact.”