CVSA offers truckers a prep webinar ahead of Safe Driver Week

WASHINGTON — Whether you’re a veteran driver or a road rookie, law enforcement blitzes, such as the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Operation Safe Driver Week, can be nerve-racking.

In an effort to ease some of those jitters, the CVSA is hosting a webinar at 12 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, May 15, to help prepare drivers for the July 7-13 event.

To access and register for the webinar, click here.

The focus of this year’s Safe Driver Week is reckless, careless and dangerous driving.

Throughout Operation Safe Driver Week, law enforcement personnel in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will be on the lookout for commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers engaging in unsafe driving behaviors, such as speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, drunk or drugged driving, etc.

Drivers engaging in such behaviors will be pulled over by law enforcement and may be issued a warning or citation.

“Any person who drives a vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is driving recklessly,” a CVSA news release states. “Careless/dangerous driving is defined as operating a vehicle without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for other motorists or people on the road.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, effective, high-visibility communications and outreach are essential parts of successful transportation safety programs.

“However, communications and outreach programs are unlikely to have an effect unless they are tied to vigorous enforcement,” according to the news release. “Operation Safe Driver Week aims to improve the safety of our roadways through proactive driver safety outreach and education, and by addressing unsafe driving behaviors through responsive traffic enforcement when drivers are identified engaging in dangerous driving behaviors on our roadways.”

Operation Safe Driver Week is part of CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Program.