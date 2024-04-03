TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Big rig hauling thousands of salmon overturns in Oregon

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Big rig hauling thousands of salmon overturns in Oregon
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Big rig hauling thousands of salmon overturns in Oregon
The driver of this 18-wheeler tanker survived with only minor injuries after overturning on March 29, 2024, in Oregon. (Courtesy: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A tanker truck hauling thousands of young salmon overturned on March 29 in Oregon.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), the truck took a sharp turn and crashed along Lookingglass Creek, flipping over and spilling around 102,000 spring Chinook smolts that were set to be released to the Imnaha River.

The truck driver suffered only minor injuries.

The young salmon that were lost make up around 20% of the total that will be released into the river in 2024, according to ODFW.

Fishery managers said the loss could result in the return of roughly 500-900 fewer adult fish in 2026 and 2027.

“We are thankful the ODFW employee driving the truck was not seriously injured,” ODFW hatchery coordinator Andrew Gibbs said. “This should not impact our ability to collect future brood stock or maintain full production goals in the future.”

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE