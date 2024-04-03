Big rig hauling thousands of salmon overturns in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A tanker truck hauling thousands of young salmon overturned on March 29 in Oregon.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), the truck took a sharp turn and crashed along Lookingglass Creek, flipping over and spilling around 102,000 spring Chinook smolts that were set to be released to the Imnaha River.
The truck driver suffered only minor injuries.
The young salmon that were lost make up around 20% of the total that will be released into the river in 2024, according to ODFW.
Fishery managers said the loss could result in the return of roughly 500-900 fewer adult fish in 2026 and 2027.
“We are thankful the ODFW employee driving the truck was not seriously injured,” ODFW hatchery coordinator Andrew Gibbs said. “This should not impact our ability to collect future brood stock or maintain full production goals in the future.”
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.