Texas DPS seizes $1.5M, guns from big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
More than $1 million sits on a table after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized it from an 18-wheeler during a traffic stop on Nov. 17. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)
Guns
These handguns, along with more than $1 million in cash, were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) from an 18-wheeler on Nov. 17 during a traffic stop. Tap photo for larger size. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

CORPUS CHRISTIE, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than $1.5 million in cash from a semi during a traffic stop on Nov. 17 along U.S. Highway 281 in Brooks County as part of Operation Lone Star.

The bust happened just after 7 a.m. when a trooper stopped a south-bound 18-wheeler for a traffic violation, according to the DPS.

During the stop, the trooper discovered 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067 and two handguns — all of which were concealed in a false compartment within the semi-trailer.

The driver, 43-year-old Miguel Martinez-Navarro, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested for money laundering and booked into the Brooks County Jail.

Operation Lone Star was put into place to combat human smuggling.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

