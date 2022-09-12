Thank you, drivers! Businesses honor truckers with rewards, discounts during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 11-17), several companies are saluting America’s truck drivers. Some are even offering drivers rewards and discounts throughout the week.

America recognizes National Truck Driver Appreciation Week during the second week in September. It’s a time to honor all professional truck drivers for their work in one of the nation’s most demanding and vital jobs, one that keeps the nation going by delivering goods safely, securely and on time.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there are 1 million professional men and women classified as light delivery or heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a wonderful opportunity to recognize our country’s professional trucks drivers, who truly deserve our appreciation every day for moving America forward — and all with an unwavering commitment to safety on the road,” said Fred Andersky, director of demos, sales and service training at Bendix. “Everyone at Bendix extends their sincere gratitude to these drivers. We’re proudly committed to supporting their hard work by developing systems that help provide safer trucks — and training and education that help safe drivers perform even more safely. After all, ensuring everyone arrives home safely is the most important delivery of all.”

Several businesses that cater to truck drivers around the country will also be making special offers during the week as well as the month of September:

AMBEST

AMBEST will be marking National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by giving truckers some free swag in select locations.

Participating locations are:

Abbyland Truck Stop, Curtiss, Wisconsin;

Arrowhead Travel Plaza, Pendleton, Oregon;

Black Mesa Travel Center, San Felipe Pueblo, New Mexico;

Bosselman Travel Center, Garden City, Kansas;

Casey’s General Store #2792, Cedar Rapids, Iowa;

Creek Travel Plaza, Atmore, Alabama;

Cubbies Travel Center, Mt. Pleasant, Texas;

Davis Travel Center, Stony Creek, Virginia;

Florida 595 Truck Stop, Davie, Florida;

Friendly Gus #24, Dublin, Georgia;

Fuel Maxx #37, Waller, Texas;

Hat Six Travel Center, Evansville, Wyoming;

Oasis Travel Center, Robertsdale, Alabama;

Quicklee’s Travel Center, Avon, New York;

Russell’s Endee Truck & Travel Center, Glenrio, New Mexico;

Shoemaker’s Truck Station, Lincoln, Nebraska;

Sky City Travel Center, Acoma, New Mexico;

Travelers’ Oasis, Eden, Idaho; and

Workman’s Travel Center, Ozark, Arkansas.

AMBEST will also be offering prizes to followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition to $50 AMBUCK$ gift cards, prizes will include items such as a cordless vacuum, a cup holder tray and phone holder, an electric lunch box, a back and shoulder massager, and a set of noise-canceling earbuds. Plus, each day we’ll also give away two $50 AMBUCK$ gift cards.

Love’s

Love’s is also offering drivers rewards for Trucker Appreciation Week.

Each time drivers swipe their My Love Rewards card in September, they’ll be entered for a chance to instantly win 1,000 or 2,000 My Love Rewards points. They’ll also be entered for a chance to win weekly My Love Rewards points and a grand prize of 1 million My Love Rewards points at the end of the month..

Love’s is also offering:

Free Love’s sandwich or salad with any oil change at Speedco or Love’s Truck Care (Sept. 12-16);

Fresh food and drink specials (Sept. 12-16);

Discounts on Amarillo Supply Co. products through Oct. 31; and

Free Amarillo Supply Co. hat with the purchase of a three-pack of gloves for $9.99 or any of the discounted Amarillo Supply Co. products below (while supplies last).

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J is offering free drinks and bonus points on its app.

“This Driver Appreciation month, Pilot Flying J is celebrating the hard work of professional drivers. Head on to the myRewards Plus app for free drinks, bonus points, and more exclusive offers,” Pilot said on its website. “Pro drivers go further for America, so we’re going further for them.”

Pilot is gifting pro drivers free drinks from brands each week, throughout September. Drivers can check the myRewards Plus app weekly for rotating free drink choices.

There’s also a time-limited challenge to earn bonus points. Drivers can get 500 bonus points by completing two out of the three following tasks: mobile fueling, reserve a shower, or activate PushForPoints up to 2.5 ppg.

Pilot will also offer discounts of 50% off deli food items during Driver Appreciation Week. Plus, military and veteran pro drivers get free snacks the whole month.

TravelCenters of America

“Everyone on the TravelCenters of America team looks forward to showing our appreciation for professional drivers during each year’s National Driver Appreciation Week, and this year is no exception,” TA stated on its website. “We’re celebrating with a Week of Winning that begins on Sept. 12!”

For a shot at a prize, visit ta-petro.com starting, click the “Play Now” banner and then enter your email address to access the game.

Prizes include:

$5 off a $20 purchase at TA’s full-service or quick-serve restaurants;

50 cents off beverages at full-service or quick-serve restaurants;

50% off a meal (up to $8 value) at full-service or quick-serve restaurants;

Buy one meal get a second meal to go for 50% off (up to $8 value);

50 cent fountain drinks;

50 cent coffee;

50 cent roller grill items;

Free BlueParrot headphones;

$50 off two Steer Tires at TA Truck Service;

$50 off a tractor DOT at TA Truck Service;

$15 off any mudflap at TA Truck Service; and

$50 off Ultimate PM at TA Truck Service.