Man who threatened to drive his 18-wheeler through ex-girlfriend’s house behind bars

TEMPLE, Texas — A man who allegedly said he was going to use his tractor-trailer to kill his ex-girlfriend and her children has been charged with online harassment.

Police officers in Temple, Texas, were called on Dec. 8, 2021, to the residence of a woman that told them that Raymond Vasquez Velasquez, 35, used her personal information, including nude photos and videos, to create fake social media profiles.

The affidavit states that the photos had been taken with the woman’s consent when she was dating Vasquez Velasquez and had only been shared by her to him.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Vasquez Velasquez told the woman that he was “going to drive his 18-wheeler through her home, kill her and her children.”

KWTX reported that the woman told police of alarming behavior by Vasquez Velasquez, such as breaking into her home, taking the light off her outdoor security camera and damaging furniture among other items.

Vasquez Velasquez allegedly texted the woman’s nude photos to her daughter and later told her to “show the cops I Raymond Velasquez killing you and Emilio, take my word 100. Show you disrespect b*** again you be dead and him at his job-on my life want done won’t say no more.”

Vasquez Velasquez was arrested Aug. 8 and is being held at Bell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.