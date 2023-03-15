Tijuana man to spend more than 2 years in federal prison for ‘double-broker’ scheme

LOS ANGELES — Alexis Castillo-Padilla of Tijuana, Mexico, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty on Oct. 6, 2022, to four counts of wire fraud in connection with stealing the identity of an interstate trucking carrier.
According to a news release from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Castillo-Padilla was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release, $239,904 in restitution and a $400 special assessment.
An investigation revealed that from around 2015 until October 2017, Castillo-Padilla led a “double-broker” scheme, in which he stole the identity of an interstate carrier and agreed to make deliveries using the company’s stolen identity.
“Rather than delivering the loads, Castillo-Padilla posed as a shipper and re-brokered the same loads to other carriers who delivered the freight,” according to the news release. “Castillo-Padilla collected the payments for the completed deliveries but did not pay the carriers who actually delivered the loads.”
